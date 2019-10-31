‘Unlicensed driver’ denied bail

RUNDU - The unlicensed motorist whose car reportedly bumped and killed two cyclists on the Trans Caprivi-Highway on Sunday evening was denied bail when he made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Jomi Moses, 22, appeared on a charge of culpable homicide as well as driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s licence.

He appeared in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court where magistrate Helena Olaiya is presiding over the matter.

Public prosecutor Helvi Gorases is representing the state.

The matter was postponed to 19 December for further police investigations.

Gorases asked the court that the accused be remanded in custody due to the seriousness of the offence and the safety of the accused as the family members of the two deceased are still up in arms over the accused.

The accused was informed of his rights including applying formally for bail.

