Voting goes smoothly in Keetmans

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - There was no major hiccups as voting in the Keetmanshoop Urban by-election went relatively smoothly at all polling stations. Various presiding officers did not report delays or challenges when voting started at 07h00 yesterday morning.

Deidre Isaak, who oversaw the process at the Multipurpose Youth Centre, explained political party agents started promptly at 06h00 with the pre-polling preparations as required by the Electoral Commission of Namibia. Voting at the NDF military base also proceeded smoothly, with both members of the army and civilians allowed to cast their votes there, according to presiding officer Eduard de Klerk.

Deputy minister of home affairs Maureen Hinda-Mbuende said voting is a civic duty of all Namibians. “If we sit back and let go than the only way to stand up and talk is by participating through voting and in political and social activities,” she said. She added the voting process in her view was orderly, peaceful and should be regarded as free and fair. “I noticed three international observers as well as political party agents at all polling stations I visited this far and this is proof that this process is closely monitored.” She further advised the eventual victor to be a servant and leader of all Namibians, irrespective of political affiliation.

A youthful Laurentius Vries said he decided to vote because he wanted to see change. “I am voting because I want the political party that will win this by-election to create employment opportunities for us, the youth,” he said.

2020-01-16 07:23:53 | 7 days ago