Vuuma does not promote violence - Manxebe Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

Rising kwaito sensation, Manxebe washed his hands off rumours attached to his brand Vuuma that it promotes violence.

He said, “it is not true and he is not a violent person”.

The Vuuma music video, which was released a few months ago, shows young men portraying reckless behaviours towards each other and showing unfriendly facial expressions.

Fans and music lovers shared mixed emotions on social media about what the video is portraying, some praising him for representing a unique style while some complained of the negative illustrations, he is portraying to the public.

Videos of his fans punching zinc boards, acting aggressive and getting out of control were circulating all over social media which Manxebe said, they went out of context and he did not mean to cause any harm to the public.

“Vuuma means ‘too much energy’ and it represents the energetic character in young people. I know there are violent scenes in the Vuuma music video but it is not what people think it is,” Manxebe explained.

He urged his fans to be energetic in a responsible way.

Manxebe who is likely to be the next big thing in the industry said his aim is to continue making good music for his people and spread positive energy.

He established his name in the music industry and his two videos have gained over a hundred thousand views on YouTube within two months.

As if that is not enough, the self-proclaimed ‘Manxebe Makatana’ revealed to Entertainment Now! that he will be releasing a new single on Sunday with a South African artist, Luno.

“I believe my music has reached the continental audience and it’s high time I look over the boarders for collaborations,” said Manxebe whose real name is Landinus Vaino.

Manxebe also landed great collaborations with award-winning artist, Top Cheri on a song ‘Omapendafule’ and he is looking forward to great collaborations in and out of the country.

- ashikololo@nepc.com.na



2020-05-08 10:01:21 | 2 days ago