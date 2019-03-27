‘You can be who you want to be’

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – A gifted poetess, Esperance Luvindao got into poetry when she was 13 years old. “I went to a school that was very pro-communication and English was a focus. I developed my writing skills and proper speaking went along with it,” says Luvindao.

A few years later she had her poem published in the UK young writer’s anthology and that is how it all started. Last year, she released a poetry album titled Etha, Oshiwambo meaning leave or let go. “This was one of the most valuable pieces of work I’ve ever done,” she says. The album sold out two times and that’s commendable for a poetry album. On what inspires her to do poetry, Luvindao says she can be sitting in a meeting and get inspired by what someone is saying and just start writing. “Creativity for poets has no limitation, good poets write about everything,” says Luvindao.

A medical doctor by profession, she weighs in on what upsets her most about the art industry in Namibia including lack of innovation. “Artists and people in general need to stop trying to be like other people. They need to stop diluting their work to fit in with the so-called current vibe,” she accentuates. Luvindao adds that real art is rare today with “people [who] want to go with the flow. Be you and you will see people will love you. People are scared to go outside the box and it’s killing them,” she laments.

Luvindao is a jack of all trades, and is currently an intern in the Office of the First Lady. “For the Be Free programme, I am also a translator, fluent in Lingala and French. I take on all tasks at the office and it has been such a growing learning experience,” she says. Luvindao also does administrative work, fieldwork, events and the list is endless. With these come more crucial tasks that are expected of her in the office. “I work very closely with the youth, those living with HIV and Aids and that is what I have always placed in my top priority list even outside the office,” she says. Luvindao works to give people a voice by encouraging open discussions on these critical topics, and encouraging young people to be free in their opinions and in voicing their concerns on matters affecting their day to day lives. “The best specialty for me would be one that wouldn’t take too much of my time but yet allow me to help as many people as possible. I love medicine but I also love the work I do outside of medicine. That would require a lot of thinking and consideration before making a decision,” emphasises Luvindao.

