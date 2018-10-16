Young Brazilians a work in progress, says coach

KEETMANSHOOP – Newly promoted Namibia Premier League (NPL) campaigners Young Brazilians Football Club still have a few rough edges to polish before the country’s flagship football league gets underway, says the team’s head coach Tolla Julius.

The latter spoke to New Era Sport after the Brazilians’ entertaining 2-all draw against the visiting Black Africa at the J. Stephanus stadium in Keetmanshoop, on Saturday.

And though he was satisfied with his boys’ performance, he says it is clear that more needs to be done if the team is to compete against tops teams in the mould of Black Africa when the league starts next month. Julius adds that the friendly match against BA was the first time his boys played against a big team of such calibre and though the team needs to improve, the mentor is happy with the team’s overall performance after they snatched a draw with about quarter of an hour left on the clock.

“It was a tough game for us but I must admit I’m quite satisfied with how we played, although we could see the boys are not 100 percent, where we want them to be. Nevertheless, we still have a lot to do in terms of match fitness and few other grey areas,” he adds.

Skipper of the Karasburg-based team, Warren Poffader, is in agreement with his coach that a lot of work still needs to be done, but is quick to admit the team is on the right track, adding that playing against big teams such as BA will only improve their level of competitiveness.

“It’s a privilege for most of the guys to have played against BA. It’s much appreciated and we really played a good game. However, I cannot say we are ready for the league yet, because we still have a lot of work to do and need to work hard going forward,” he notes.

The friendly match saw the two teams play out an entertaining 2-all draw, with each team scoring in either half of play to share the spoils.

The visitors were the first to get their name on the score sheet in the 12th minute via Robby Kamulilo’s strike but Jantjies Vries equalized from the penalty spot – sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to bring the teams level again - going into the half-time break.

However, the Gemengde outfit restored their slender lead after the resumption through McCartney Nawaseb. The latter connected with a long delivery from the middle of the park to put the visitors ahead (2-1).

With defeat looming for the league’s new boys, Francesco Vries had other ideas as he cleverly manoeuvred his way into the penalty box to connect with a cleverly executed cross from the right wing to score the equalizer.

The match attracted a huge turnout of spectators as Southerners from nearby towns and villages flocked to the stadium to watch the two teams in action.



